SSM Health Medical Minute – Halloween Safety for Kids

ST. LOUIS – Halloween is a time to enjoy the fun of being a kid. Collecting candy. Dressing up. Telling jokes. But, as you go out to enjoy the festivities in your area, it’s important to know that on average, twice as many kids are killed while walking on Halloween than on any other day of the year. With so many more distractions, there are many more children around who are very excited and easily distracted. The possibility of children running into the street is greater and a driver’s visibility may be impaired.

Nurse Kelley Johnson from SSM Health Family Medicine encourages parents to talk to their kids about watching out for cars. Use reflective candy bags or place flasher on strollers and wagons. Before you go out to trick-or-treat, make sure to have a healthy dinner so your children are not as likely to over consume on candy.

“Let them have a few pieces and put it away. Make sure they’re drinking lots of water. Get a good healthy dinner in so they’re not just eating candy all night,” Johnson said.

Once you get home, inspect the candy.

“Anything that’s open, or anything that looks funny, go ahead and toss it. Remove any choking hazards from little kids’ bags. Suckers, hard candy, those kinds of things,” Johnson said.

And if you’re worried about your children eating too many sweets, there are fun incentives in the community to get them to give some candy up.

“You can do candy buy-back programs, donating candy to different businesses, places, churches using it for other things. Maybe give the kids a little incentive. If you give up some of your candy, you can pick out a small toy so it’s still fun but healthier too,” Johnson said.

To learn more about how to stay safe on Halloween, click here.

Halloween candy buy-back programs:

http://www.halloweencandybuyback.com/

http://www.desperesmo.org/1272/Halloween-Candy-Exchange

https://www.stlparent.com/event/great-candy-exchange-0

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs every Wednesday at 7 PM on KPLR News 11 and at 9 PM on KTVI Fox 2 News.​