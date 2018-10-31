Some creative homeowners have gone all out for All Hallows’ Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – It's a big night for kids all dressed up in their costumes. And some creative homeowners have gone all out to decorate for Halloween.

Fox 2's Patrick Clark was in Soulard with a look at some serious decorations.

According to the retail federation, and the world’s largest retail trade association based out of Washington, D.C., Americans will spend $9 billion on Halloween this year.

That`s a lot of candy corn in costume for people and pets.

And for some creative St. Louisans, creating a Halloween experience is a must.

So, the retail association did a survey of about 7,000 people and found the average person spends about $86.79 on Halloween.

Fifty-percent of those folks will decorate their home or yard like these neighbors in Spanish Lake off Valencia.

After all, why go to the haunted house when you can have your own at home.

From downtown to north county and everywhere in between some began in September putting decorations like these up in their yard.

Take the Frey`s for instance, who will have costumed neighbors and mannequins in their front yard display.

Leaving it to anyone`s guess which is a real ghoul or ghost and which one is filled with straw.