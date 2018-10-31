Safely dispose of old medications with prescription drug disposal pouches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. - Just days after a drug take-back program on Saturday in Missouri groups in Illinois are launching a new effort.The new coalition is being launched Wednesday morning in Belleville.

Initially, the R-X Abuse Leadership Initiative will demonstrate how to use drug disposal pouches, one way for safely removing unused medicines from your home.

The group plans to distribute 50,000 pouches to organizations around the state of Illinois.

Long-term, the group hopes to find solutions to the opioid crisis.