× Police accuse woman of setting trap in killing of south St. Louis man

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Police Department has filed charges against Rachel Nixon in the killing of Jerome Boyd on April 15, 2018 at the 5400 block of Gravois. Nixon faces charges of 2nd degree murder, robbery, various armed criminal actions.

According to a probable cause statement, Nixon and three other accomplices acted together to lure Boyd into a trap under the guise of a drug transaction. Once Boyd’s SUV reached the pre-arranged location for the drug transaction, his car came under fire and one of the co-conspirators entered the car and shot Boyd in the head.

Boyd died at the scene as a result of the bullet wounds. Illegal drugs and an amplifier were taken in the robbery as well.

Nixon is being held with bond set at $250,000 cash only.