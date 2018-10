× Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck near Central West End

ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews are on the scene after a pedestrian was struck near Central West End Wednesday morning.

The pedestrian was struck at Forest Park and Boyle just before 7:00 a.m. Police said the north side of Forest Park road is blocked with emergency equipment.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route until the scene has cleared.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

