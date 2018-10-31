Pair charged in armed carjacking, police pursuit

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged two men who led police on a chase in north county Tuesday afternoon. The pursuit ended in the parking lot of the now-closed Jamestown Mall.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in the 12400 block of Horizon Village Drive just after 1:50 p.m.

The victim said two men approached him, pointed a gun in his direction, and demanded the keys to the victim’s car. One of the suspects fired a warning shot into the air, Granda said. The victim handed over his keys and the suspects drove away.

A short time later, the victim noticed one of the suspects driving the stolen vehicle and alerted authorities.

Police spotted the stolen vehicle around 3:20 p.m. in the area of Dunn Road and Lewis and Clark Boulevard and attempted a traffic stop. The suspects led police on a brief high-speed chase, which ended at the mall. The suspects left the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but were eventually apprehended.

Granda said police found one of the suspects in possession of a handgun.

Prosecutors charged 19-year-old Traveon Scott with one count of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest. He’s being held in jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. The co-defendant, 18-year-old Allen Johnson, was charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest. He’s being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond.