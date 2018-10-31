Less than a week to go until Election Day, Biden and President Trump visits Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. - We are just days away from the 2018 mid-term elections and the heat is on. Polling numbers are close in so many races, therefore candidates are calling on big names to help them get over the finish line.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be making his way to the Metro East Wednesday afternoon stomping for the democratic candidate Brendan Kelly. Kelly is in a highly contested race for Illinois’ 12th Congressional District against incumbent Mike Bost.

"Get Out and Vote" rally is Wednesday, October 31. Doors open at 2 p.m. at an Ironworkers union hall on Kingshighway in East St. Louis.

The Former Vice President visit comes just days after President Donald Trump made a stop in southern Illinois for Bost that drew in thousands of supporters.

Meanwhile, the President will be making yet another stop in Missouri – this time in Columbia. This comes as Trump is determined to place current Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley in the Senate seat. The contention for Senator Claire McCaskill seat is one of the most watched races this election year.

Trump will also be returning one day before the election and hosting one last rally for Hawley in Cape Girardeau on Monday, November 5.

Regardless of where your political views lie, every vote counts in this election.