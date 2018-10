Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Krispy Kreme is handing out free donuts on Halloween. Stop by any Krispy Kreme location October 31 wearing a costume, you'll get a free donut.

You can get a classic glazed donut, a chocolate sprinkle donut or a "monster batter" donut which comes with three candy eyeballs.

The giveaway is that simple. You don't need to buy anything.

