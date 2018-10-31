× Gas leak causes building evacuations in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A natural gas leak prompted evacuations of workers and road closures at 9th and Locust in downtown St. Louis early this afternoon.

Spire energy, formerly Laclede, responded to the scene to stop the leak and said a hissing sound could be heard as gas escaped the line. Those who were evacuated could smell the gas.

The St. Louis Fire Department said that a contractor was digging in the area and ruptured a 2” high-pressure gas line around noon. Dangerous levels of natural gas were not found inside any buildings.

It took about an hour to get the leak under control.

“The alarms went off and I thought it was joke. I said I’m superwoman. I can come and help. They won’t let me. They shut us down and made us go across the street,” said Jill Noeltner, a worker that was evacuated during the leak.

Although some workers who had to be evacuated say it was a little bit of an inconvenience, they say it better to be safe than sorry.

The St. Louis Police Department says the leak has been fixed. The streets have reopened and workers have returned to their offices.

This is where the gas main was ruptured at 9th and Locust in Downtown St Louis pic.twitter.com/uMrimJ59eB — Kelley Hoskins FOX2 (@KelleyHoskins) October 31, 2018

Gas leak prompts street closures, evacuations in downtown St. Louis pic.twitter.com/d5nKmYcSfR — Kelley Hoskins FOX2 (@KelleyHoskins) October 31, 2018

Thanks! I believe everyone is fine. Was told a gas line was hit on Locust — Steph Kukuljan (@stlbizkukuljan) October 31, 2018