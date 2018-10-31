× Funeral arrangements set for retired police sergeant killed in robbery attempt

ST. LOUIS – Funeral arrangements have been set for retired St. Louis Police Sergeant Ralph Harper who was killed during an attempted robbery Monday, October 29 in south St. Louis.

The visitation for Sgt. Harper is Thursday from 4P.M. – 8 P.M. at Kutis Funeral home located on 2906 Gravois Avenue

The funeral mass is planned for Friday morning at 10 A.M. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church at 3014 Oregon Avenue. , followed by the burial at Resurrection Cemetery.

Sgt. Harper was with the St. Louis Police Department for 33 years. He retired in 2007.