As carjackings become common place, two victims share their ordeals

ST. LOUIS - It is a crime that is frightening and knows no boundaries. Carjackings are becoming all too common in St. Louis and for the victims, it is something they never forget.

Two victims spoke with us about what they went through and how they handled that scary situation.

One woman wanted her identity concealed, 68-year-old John Eyman didn`t care.

“I`m sure it happened quickly but it was kind of in slow motion,” said the woman.

She was attacked in broad daylight around 3:15 pm this past Monday on Westminster in the Central West End.

The woman says she had just gotten into her Volkswagen Jetta when two male suspects with their faces partially covered by bandanas confronted her.

“They opened the door, both sides of my car. They both were pointing guns at me and they told me to get out of the car,” she said.

The woman complied leaving behind her purse and cell phone.

She told us, “I think more than anything I was confused that this could be happening on my street in the middle of the afternoon. So, I was just kind of sitting there dumbfounded.”

John Eyman was confronted this past Sunday night around 10 pm outside of his south city home on Minnesota.

John says he was outside of his Grand Prix GT when two males showed up demanding his car.

John`s Grand Prix GT that the suspects were trying to take was also stolen last year while John was inside of his home.

John was determined not to let it get stolen again, so he fought back, struggling with one of the suspects even though that suspect had a gun.

“I was pushing on him and I pushed the (car) door shut,” explained John.

He continued, “I thought I can`t just, I just can`t let him take the car you know. I didn`t even have all my stuff out. I had some personal stuff in there you know, some of my papers and I thought I just can`t let him take it you know.”

John yelled for help, his neighbors came out and the attackers ran away without taking his car.

“It was kind of frightening because you know- well you know he could have used a gun on me,” said John.

These two cases are among at least 268 carjacking’s or attempted carjacking’s so far this year in the City of St. Louis.

We can`t compare those numbers to last year because St. Louis police only started keeping specific carjacking figures this year.

St. Louis County Police say they investigated 48 carjacking’s in 2017.

So far this year they have had 46.

John and the other victim are thankful that they weren`t hurt.

“No one is immune to things like this happening to them, it can happen at any time so just be aware of your surroundings,” explained the woman.

So far there are no suspects in the Westminster case.

But three suspects, two juveniles and an adult have been arrested in connection with the Minnesota attack.

Police believe those same suspects are also responsible for another carjacking on Shenandoah in south city that took place about two hours after Eyman was assaulted.

St. Louis Police also tell us at least 100 suspects have been arrested in connection with carjacking cases so far this year.