Andrew County drug bust recovers over 500 pounds of marijuana 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANDREW COUNTY, Mo - A Sunset Hills man is behind bars after a major drug bust near St. Joseph, Missouri.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 30 in Andrew County.

A state trooper pulled over 61-year-old Ricky Allan Martin's Chevrolet Suburban heading northbound on I-29. The officer asked to search his vehicle but was denied.

That is when the state trooper asked for backup and a K-9. The police dog then discovered 514 pounds of marijuana.

Martin was arrested for drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

Martin was taken to the Andrew County Sheriff's Department in Savannah, Missouri.