ST. LOUIS- It looks like Twitter doesn't "like" the like button anymore.

CEO and Co-Founder Jack Dorsey says a redesign to drop the heart-shaped button would be a way to improve debate and healthy interaction on the platform.

Twitter posted October 29 about the possible change, but nothing is finalized since the redesign is in its early stages.

The heart-shaped button replaced the star-shaped "favorite" button three years ago.