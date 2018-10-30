× St. Louis County police want to celebrate Halloween with you

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – You can celebrate Halloween with the St. Louis County Police. The department is hosting several safety centers across the area on Wednesday where you can bring your kids in their costumes. There will also be officers out in several communities passing out candy and treats while on patrol Halloween night.

Here is a list of planned events at the different precincts

North County Precinct

Rec Plex – 2577 Redman Avenue – Wednesday: 6:00-8:00pm

Central County Precinct

Trunk-or-treat at Parkway North High – Tuesday: 6:00-8:00pm

1333 Ashby Road – Wednesday: 5:00-7:00pm

Hanley Hills – Wednesday: 5:00-7:00pm

Passing out while on Patrol: Wednesday: 5:00-8:00pm

Affton Southwest Precinct

9928 Gravois Road Wednesday: 5:30-8:00pm.

South County Precinct

323 Sappington Barracks Road – Wednesday 5:00-9:00pm

South County Mall – Wednesday 5:00-6:00pm

City of Jennings

Gary Gore Community Center — 2545 Dorwood Drive – Wednesday: 5:00-7:00pm

City of Fenton

Officers on Patrol handing out candy

City of Wildwood

Officers on Patrol handing out candy

West County Precinct