ST. LOUIS - Wedesnday, October 30 is National Weatherization Day.

Ameren Missouri says you could save hundreds of dollars a month in utility costs by weatherizing your home.

They are teaming up with the 'Community Action Agency of St. Louis to show how one homeowner saved $230 a month on his bill.

Ameren Missouri donates more than a million dollars each year to help low and middle-income customers warm up their homes during the winter.