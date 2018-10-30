× Police officer taser naked man in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – An investigation underway in Jefferson County after police used a taser on a naked man.

The Jefferson County Sheriff says Saturday night 2 De Soto police officers found a 33-year-old man with no clothes on in an agitated state on the side of a road.

The man charged at one officer.

The officers tried to calm the subject, but he did not follow verbal commands and was pepper sprayed to no effect. Another officer then used a taser.

The officers then wrestled with the subject, and the man suffered a serious medical issue and lost consciousness.

The sheriff’s investigation found the man ingested what the department believes was a powerful narcotic moments before the incident.

A deputy stopped to help, and the sheriff’s department says it doesn’t believe excessive force was used by the officers at this time.

Both departments are still investigating the incident.