ST. LOUIS, Mo – A multi-vehicle accident involving a semi-truck causes major delays to drivers morning commute in north St. Louis County Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred westbound on Interstate 270 near the Washington/Elizabeth exit.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFox flew over the area where first responders are blocking all lanes of traffic and assisting aid.

Only the shoulder lane is getting by at this time.

It is unknown when the lanes will reopen.

EMS crews still working to extricate a motorist involved in this multi vehicle crash on WB 270 near Washington Elizabeth. The shoulder is the only thing open at this point. Major delays back near Riverview and growing @fox2now @skyfoxstl pic.twitter.com/HscU2ldeiv — Monica Adams (@FoxTrafficDiva) October 30, 2018

Tow is now on scene blocking the shoulder that many were using to get by this crash on WB 270 near Washington Elizabeth. Avoid WB 270 if you are just getting ready to head out of Illinois. I would head down to Lindbergh or 367 from North county and avoid the highway altogether pic.twitter.com/SnorHxbNS8 — Monica Adams (@FoxTrafficDiva) October 30, 2018