Bommarito Game of the Week: Belleville West vs. Belleville East

Posted 10:33 am, October 30, 2018, by

ST. LOUIS, MO – Watch the Bommarito Automotive Group high school Game of the Week. The show brings you some of the best matchups in area high school sports. This week we bring you Belleville West vs. Belleville East. The show airs on KPLR Ch. 11 every Sunday at 10am.