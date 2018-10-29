Voters to choose between 3 ballot issues on medical marijuana in November

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Voters in Missouri will have a lot to decide on Election Day, November 6th, including the possible legalization of medical marijuana. There are three ballot issues on the ballot that deal with medical marijuana. All three could pass, but only one will become law.

In Missouri, and around the country, medical marijuana has been gaining support. In fact, 31 states now have some form of marijuana legalization, and Missouri could become number 32. Missouri State Representative Shamed Dogan of Ballwin has been a leading voice in the legislature to pass some form of legalization, only to fall short after the bills were blocked in the Missouri Senate. “It`s overwhelmingly positive that Missourians support medical marijuana. It`s just a question of how we want to do that.” Now it will be up to voters to decide on if it will pass, and how legalization would look.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft doesn’t think that changing the constitution is the best way to accomplish legalization, so he urges voters to be very careful when they cast their ballots. “People need to look at the actual language. Where do you want the money from medical marijuana sales to go?” Ashcroft says with these three competing ballot measures, it can be confusing as to where the money would go, and where the tax dollars would be allocated. Ashcroft also believes that lawmakers should have been the ones to change the law in Missouri, but they didn’t take action when they had the chance.

The law says that if competing bills all pass, then the constitutional amendments take precedence. So, Prop C would be out. If both Amendment 2 and 3 pass, then the one with the most yes votes is the new law. So, it doesn't benefit you to vote YES on all 3, because the one you favor the most might then lose, even if it passes.

Here are the differences:

Amendment 2:

Taxes marijuana sales at 4%

Spends revenue on health care services for veterans and others in need

Allow patients to grow their own medicinal marijuana

Department of Health would regulate the money

“New Approach Missouri” is the primary group behind this proposal

Amendment 3

Tax marijuana sales at 15 percent, plus other taxes

Create a marijuana research center. Dr. Brad Bradshaw would oversee the governing board

Find The Cures is the primary group behind the campaign

Proposition C

Taxes medical marijuana sales at 2%

The money would go to treatment for veterans, drug treatment, education & public safety

Division of Liquor Control would help manage the program

Missourians for Patient Care is group leading the campaign