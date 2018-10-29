× Two people stabbed in northern Jefferson County

HIGH RIDGE, MO – Two people were stabbed Monday morning in High Ridge, MO. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, police were called around 11:35am.

A 62-year-old female stabbing victim was discovered at a scene on Meadowlark Lane. A 39-year-old male victim was located on Bush Lane. Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A 38-year-old male suspect was located on Meadowlark.

Investigators are not sure of a motive for the attacks. They say the victims and suspect were not related.