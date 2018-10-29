Some St. Louis area stores report shortage of Vess can soda

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Some area stores have seen a shortage of cans of a St. Louis soda staple. A spokesperson for Refresco North America, the company that owns Vess, tells us a shortage of aluminum cans is to blame.

“The bottling industry is currently facing can shortages,” said Senior Communications Manager Kim Wawro. “The supplier who provides cans for the iconic Vess soda is oversold.”

Wawro is not certain why there is a shortage. Some industry analysts point to an increase in demand for aluminum cans while others suggest recent tariffs on aluminum are the reason.

Sam’s Market, located at 4257 Shreve Avenue in St. Louis has plenty of Vess soda. The store is stocked with both Vess cans and bottles. A worker at Hon’s Wok in the Central West End said the restaurant ran out of Vess soda last week.

“Now we have more of them in,” said Justin Asher. “I didn’t really know why we were short but now hearing about that shortage that’s obviously why.”

Wawro promised Vess customers will still be able to find their favorite flavors in bottles if they cannot find it in a can.

“The Billion Bubble Beverage is still alive and well in St. Louis,” she said.