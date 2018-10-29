Senator Claire McCaskill campaigns across eastern Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eight days to go until election day and one of the most contested races in America took center stage in St. Louis, Monday: the campaign for a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri.

Claire McCaskill, the incumbent Democrat, has been rolling up the miles on the campaign RV she calls "big blue".

She rolled into Picasso coffee in St. Charles, after picking up an endorsement from the American Nurses Association at the Sheet Metal Workers Union in St. Louis.

They were the first of at least 4 stops in 4 counties.

She knows it’s an extremely tight race but sees positives in that.

Missouri went for President Trump by nearly 20 points 2 years ago with Republicans also taking key state offices. Still, the two-term Democrat has a chance to win a third term.

Her top issue is health care. She continues to bash her opponent, Missouri Attorney General, Josh Hawley, for joining a lawsuit to render ObamaCare unconstitutional and end its protections for people with pre-existing conditions, a claim Hawley denies.

He has promised to guarantee health care coverage for pre-existing conditions.

McCaskill also continues to tout herself as a compromiser, someone who will work with people on the other side of the political spectrum, including Mr. Trump.

“Coming to the middle and compromising,” she told the American Nurses Association. “That has been my record in the U.S. Senate. I’m very proud of it. I’m very proud to have this endorsement this morning.”

“It’s a tight race. Since it’s real tight we’ve got to keep fighting. We still got to keep going, we still got to make it happen,” said Donna Rogers, a supporter who came to see McCaskill at Picasso. She left with about a half-dozen campaign signs.

“I do hope in the middle of all of this hate and anger and political back and forth, I am someone who believes we can unify. I’ve done it before and I think we can do it again,” McCaskill said.

She expected an extremely cramped campaign schedule through November 6th after being on the campaign trail from 7 in the morning until 10 at night, Sunday.