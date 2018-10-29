× Police on the lookout for missing man with dementia

WENTZVILLE, MO – The Wentzville Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing man with dementia. Police say 74-year-old Donald N. West was last seen October 26th at 7 pm on Autumn Hill Drive.

Mr. West is 5 foot 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, has white hair, green eyes, and a fair complexion.

He is believed to be traveling in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado with Missouri license plate 88A0FE.

West has expressed dissatisfaction with his living situation and wants to move to Florida or Mississippi. He may be traveling to one of these states.

If you know of Mr. West whereabouts or have seen him, please call 911 or the Wentzville Police Department at 636-32-5105.