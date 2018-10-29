Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Sarah Javier of the APA of Missouri visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with this week’s Monday Mascot: Milo.

Milo is 5 years old and weighs approximately 12 pounds. He's very curious and friendly and gets along well with other cats. Milo is a smart kitty and likes to rest in the warm sun or an inviting lap.

If you want to adopt Milo or any of the other animals available, then visit the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road 314-645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org