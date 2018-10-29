Mizzou swimming and diving coach placed on leave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, MO – The head coach of the men`s and women`s swimming and diving teams at the University of Missouri is on paid leave after an investigation is launched.

No one from the university would speak on camera about the situation.

Instead, the Mizzou athletic department put out a statement with only some general information about the stunning development.

In the statement, Mizzou`s Athletic Director Jim Sterk revealed that Greg Rhodenbaugh, the Head Coach of the Mizzou men`s and women`s swimming and diving teams, has been put on paid administrative leave.

Sterk said that 'serious team management allegations' were made by student athletes...and it is appropriate that Rhodenbaugh be put on paid leave while a full investigation is done.

Sterk said in the statement, 'Our goal is to provide the best possible environment for all Mizzou student-athletes to achieve academic and athletic success. We expect and demand that our coaches manage their programs with the utmost integrity, and we will review any allegation thoroughly.'

Mizzou students we talked with on the Columbia campus were just learning about the investigation. They want to know more.

“I do kind of want to know what happened exactly because it`s like something that nobody really knows about like I had just heard about this just now so I think that it is kind of stunning and people should know about it,” said freshman Chris Siebum.

Abbey Hall, also a freshman, added, “So when you hear something like this is going on in your campus it does kind of raise concern. It especially raises concern because as a student I had no idea that this was going on.”

Mizzou athletics have had some challenges including the suicide of Sasha Menu Courey...a member of the swim team who killed herself in 2011 after alleging Mizzou football players raped her.

No charges were ever filed.

Rhodenbaugh was the head coach of the team when the suicide happened.

But there is nothing to indicate that this investigation has anything to do with that tragedy.

Rhodenbaugh is in his ninth year as the head coach of the swimming and diving teams.

The programs have seen success during his tenure...the men`s and women`s teams posted their best NCAA finishes in history.

The associate head coach, Andrew Grevers, will take over as the interim head coach until the investigation is done.

In his statement, Sterk says he is confident that Grevers 'will provide outstanding leadership to our coaching staff and student-athletes during this difficult time.'

A university spokesperson told us that no police report has been filed and Rhodenbaugh has not been taken into custody.

The swimming and diving teams compete at the Mizzou Aquatic Center this Thursday and Friday against Kentucky and Arkansas.