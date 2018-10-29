Fox 2 investigates panhandling in the St. Louis area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - We are launching an in-depth investigation into the growing issue of panhandling in the St. Louis area. You now see panhandlers in parking lots, at intersections, on street corners and gas stations. Men, women and even entire families with small children carry signs saying they are homeless and in need of money. Our Fox 2 investigation found a ring of panhandlers who meet along Grand Avenue near St. Louis University and then go out to their designated begging locations. Police say they all use the money to buy drugs or alcohol. Police have met with them and offered assistance to get them off the streets. All have refused. St. Louis University added extra security between their north and south campuses to provide students and people in the area peace of mind. Police say the move has cut down on the homeless panhandlers in the area. They also say do not give these panhandlers money. Give to homeless organizations who can provide long-term services to them.

Organizations that provide services to the homeless:

St. Patrick Center

Peter and Paul Community Services

Gateway180

Covenant House

Homeless Shelter Directory

Metro St. Louis Coalition for the Homeless