Films with Oscar buzz screening at St. Louis Film Festival

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis International Film Festival begins Thursday, November 1.

The festival provides local filmgoers with the opportunity to see international films, documentaries, American indies, and shorts that can only be seen on the big screen at the festival.

SLIFF will screen 413 films: 88 narrative features, 77 documentary features, and 248 shorts representing 63 countries.

Chris Clark, the artistic director for Cinema St. Louis, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to discuss the event and talk about three of the bigger films screening at the festival.

St. Louis International Film Festival

November 1st to the 11th

Various venues in the metro area

Tribute to John Goodman with 'The Big Lebowski'

Friday, November 2nd

7:30 p.m.

Tivoli Theatre

Tribute to Joe Edwards

Wednesday, November 7th

6 p.m.

Delmar Hall

For more information, visit: cinemastlouis.org or call 314-289-4150.