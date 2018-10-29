BackStopper and Washington Park community comes together to support fallen police officers family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON PARK, IL - A Metro East community is mourning the loss of a Washington Park police officer who died chasing a suspect on Saturday. Officer Ricardo Davis was the father of six children ranging in age from 21-years-old to 3-months.

The community is coming together to support the family.

Flags have been lowered outside the Washington Park Police Department and black bunting draped the building in honor of Officer Ricardo Davis. Whenever there is an officer killed in the line of duty BackStoppers creates a circle of support for families of fallen first responders.

“He loved what he did, he loved being a police officer,” said Romeo Davis.

Friends and family are heartbroken and are mourning the loss of 44-year-old Ricardo Davis.

Davis was a Washington Park auxiliary officer. He suffered fatal injuries after he fell 50-feet from the Poplar Street Bridge over the weekend during a foot chase.

His family says Davis always dreamed of becoming an officer, "not only was he a police officer, he was a very good police officer. He was a good person,” said Davis’s brother.

Davis was running after a driver and passenger who fled a traffic stop. Davis then jumped over a concrete median in an effort to catch them.” I’m proud of my uncle,” said Cedric Wooden.

Davis was also the youngest of three brothers who went into law enforcement. His brothers are both St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies. “Its three of us, we are all in law enforcement. It seems like this is what we were born to do. That is what makes this tough, we were like the three amigos, one is gone now,” said Romeo.

BackStoppers has been around for decades offering support when a line of duty death or a catastrophic injury occurs and said they will be assisting the Davis family.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family, it’s tragic event. A police officer performing without pay pursuing a suspect, he ends up dying and that's tragic,” said Ron Battelle, Executive Director BackStoppers.

Two 19-year-old suspects have been taken into custody. We are told charges are pending at this time.

