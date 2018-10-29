Authorities look for suspect in deadly drive by shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County Police say this is still an active investigation, so they’re not releasing a lot of details on a homicide in North County.

Police were called to the 10000 block of Lilac Avenue for a shooting around 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

That’s where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

As to how this happened, all police are saying is that the man had been walking down Lilac Avenue when a car drove up and one or more people started shooting at him and fled the scene.

If you have any information in this investigation you are encouraged to to contact St. Louis County detectives at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.