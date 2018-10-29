× Ariana Grande coming to St. Louis in spring 2019

ST. LOUIS – Tickets will go on sale next Monday as pop singer Ariana Grande readies to launch a world tour in spring 2019.

Grande’s tour will stop at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday, April 13.

Tour tickets go on sale for the general public on Monday, November 5 at Ticketmaster.com. American Express card members can purchase advance tickets beginning November 1 at 10 a.m. through November 3 at 10 p.m.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer has three platinum-selling albums to her credit.