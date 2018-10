× St. Louis County teen killed in Cahokia

CAHOKIA, IL – A St. Louis County teen is dead following a deadly shooting in Cahokia Illinois. Fox 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the teen was shot in the back according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye, Sr.

15-year-old Darris Williams of North St. Louis County died early Sunday morning at Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville Illinois.

The fatal shooting happened on Sauget Avenue.

The homicide remains under investigation.