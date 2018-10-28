Local faith leaders react to mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Pennsylvania man is facing federal hate charges after a deadly rampage in a synagogue Saturday. Police say 46- year-old Robert Bowers is the man behind that deadly shooting in Pittsburgh.

Eleven people were killed and six more were injured, including three police officers. Reports of the shooting started around 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time at the Tree of Life Synagogue, a conservative Jewish congregation.

Both the Islamic and Jewish community leaders are reacting on the mass shooting.

The Pittsburgh mass shooting prompted heightened security at other places of worship throughout the country, including Jewish community centers, schools, synagogues, neighborhoods, and the nation’s capital.

Both Islamic and Jewish leaders say that Saturday’s massacre marks a critical moment.

Faith leaders say that an attack on a synagogue is an attack on a mosque, an attack on a church, and an attack on a temple. They say what happened Saturday in Pittsburgh should be upsetting to any community of faith.

“The response, of course, is to be secure. To promise our children that there's nothing more important than their security. And so to be diligent in our security, but also, part of being diligent in our security is not to give into this hate, but to love more,” said Rabbi Susan Talve.

A spokesperson from the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis released the following statement condemning the shooting Saturday morning: