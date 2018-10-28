× Fatal shooting in parking lot of PT’s nightclub Sunday morning

CENTREVILLE, Ill. – The Centreville Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in the parking lot of PT’s nightclub.

The fatal shooting happened after 4 a.m.

There had been a physical altercation inside the club. Those involved in the fight were escorted out of the club. Once they were outside the club in the parking lot, the shooting occurred. One person was killed.

Detectives have not released any information regarding the victim or any other details about the fight inside the club. They also did not release any information about the suspected shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.