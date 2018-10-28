× 1 killed, 1 injured in South City stove explosion

ST. LOUIS – Shortly before 10 pm Saturday night, a gas stove explosion killed a person in south St. Louis.

According to tweets from the St. Louis Fire Department, the explosion happened in the 3700 block of Kosciusko Street. Two persons were in the residence at the time of the explosion. One person was killed in the blast and one injured.

Fire investigators and the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson squad are investigating the incident.