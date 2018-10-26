WISE conference brings together women succeeding in STEM fields

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO -Five years ago, organizers weren't sure how many people to expect for the first WISE Conference: Women in Science and Entrepreneurship. With just a few days before this year’s event, the response has been excellent. The popular event brings together women of vision committed to helping other women find success. Business, science, and technology, just a sampling of the expertise available for those attending an ambitious networking event.

A speaker on the first panel is Dr. Jennifer Silva, a Washington University Pediatric Cardiologist at St. Louis Children's Hospital. She and her husband, Dr. Jonathan Silva, an engineer, developed a futuristic approach to treating heart rhythm abnormalities.

“What we’ve done is create a solution, that’s a cognitive reality solution, that presents the physician with a hologram of the patient`s heart”, says Dr. Jennifer Silva.

Dr. Silva points out that surgeons the traditional approach is to work from a flat image or screen. Her method is three dimensional.

“The technology is evolving at a pace such that it’s going to be ready for clinical application in the next few years,” she says.

That makes Dr. Silva the perfect speaker for the Fifth Annual WISE Conference, Women in Science and Entrepreneurship.

Dena Ladd, Executive Director of Missouri Cures Education Foundation and conference founder says, “I’m bringing her back because her company has been so successful. And I think she’ll be such an inspiration for other entrepreneurs and also the students.”

Role models and mentors can make a difference in a person’s career development.

“Unless we see people in those roles, inspiring the generations that are coming behind us, we’re never going to see an increase in women in science and entrepreneurship,” says Dr. Jennifer Silva.

Dr. Silva encourages women to think outside the box.

“The way that you do something revolutionary, the way you do something inspiring, the way you change the way we take care of patients or change a field, is to think big. And when you think you’re thinking big, think bigger,” says to Dr. Jennifer Silva.

Missouri Cures Education Foundation is looking forward to the 2018 WISE Conference-Women in Science and Entrepreneurship. It’s November 2nd at St. Louis Union Station.

Tickets to the WISE Statewide Conference are $25 for General Admission and $15 for students.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wise-st-louis-2018-tickets-43482459206

