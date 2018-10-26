ST. LOUIS - Seth Bender is a 3rd grader at Bowles Elementary in the Rockwood school district. According to his mother, Seth has a love of dangerous weather and wishes to be in a tornado, despite his mother telling him how dangerous it is. He always watches the weather radar on his tablet during storms and loves to see how storms change the environment. Seth is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.
Weather Kid of the Week – Seth Bender
-
