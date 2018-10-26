× Two-vehicle crash on Riverview leaves two people dead

ST. LOUIS- Two people have been killed after Roadside Service Truck and an SUV collided in north St. Louis Friday morning.

EMS and the St. Louis Fire Department responded to the 9400 block of Riverview Avenue around 9:35 a.m.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, two people were pronounced dead at the scene, two people were taken to a hospital one in critical condition and another person in serious condition.

Six juveniles and one additional adult were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Riverview is currently closed between Hall and Adrian Dr.

This is a breaking news story. FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.

