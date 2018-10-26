Teacher wins $500 for going above and beyond in one of Missouri’s most diverse school districts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A kindergarten teacher has won $500 for her dedication to one of Missouri’s most diverse school districts.

Caitlyn Gillman is a kindergarten teacher at Bayless Elementary School of the Bayless School District, where many of her students don’t speak English as their native language. Not only does Caitlyn stay after school to tutor kindergarteners of different ethnic backgrounds, but she also utilizes different tools to converse with these students and their families. On top of that, she is the treasurer of her teacher union, a volunteer at after-school activities and even a student herself.

Caitlyn’s mother, Doris Blanton, nominated her as KPLR’s October Tools For Teachers winner of $500 from Weber Chevrolet. Both Caitlyn and Doris came to the KPLR studio Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 so that Caitlyn could receive her award.

