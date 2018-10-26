Suspicious package intended for Senator Cory Booker found in Florida

A suspicious package addressed to Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, has been discovered in Florida and is “similar in appearance to the others,” the FBI said Friday.

Also, the New York Police Department said it was investigating a suspicious package found in midtown Manhattan. The suspicious package, found at a postal facility, is similar to the other packages, according to a law enforcement official.

The packages are the latest to be sent to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump that were discovered earlier this week.