Stranger danger: Man follows Brooklyn, IL girl home from school

BROOKLYN, IL - Police and school officials have a warning about kids walking home from school after a little girl says she was followed in Brooklyn, Illinois. The girl and her parents are scared. The 11-year-old girl, a 6th grader, says a man followed her and she ran for her life.

The principal of the LoveJoy K-thru-12 school has sent a letter home to parents alerting them to what he calls a critical concern about student safety.

On Thursday, the girl was walking home from school when a man in a white, mid 90's Pontiac Bonneville with Missouri plates followed her. He tried to speak to her and then parked and watched her as she approached her home. The girl ran a different way to a relative's house.

Police say they've been notified via Facebook of another incident involving a car of the same description near a Wal-Mart store in Belleville.

If you think you’ve seen the car in question, call your nearest police department.