Infant found dead at O’Fallon daycare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Mo. - An O’Fallon, Missouri family is mourning the sudden loss of their three-month-old son after getting an emergency call from his daycare.

“I felt in my heart. Somethings wrong with my baby,” says mother Dejah Johnson.

Around 10 o’clock Thursday morning, she got a call that’s every parents’ worst nightmare.

“They said, ‘You need to hurry up and come to the daycare. Somethings going on with Aiden. The director told me to give you a call but I don’t know any details.’ So I’m like, what is wrong with my baby?,” she explains.

She says the morning started like any other. On her way to work, around 6:30 a.m., she dropped three-month-old Aiden Govan off at Tendercare Learning Center on McDonald Lane in O’Fallon, MO.

“He wasn’t sick yesterday. He wasn’t sick this morning. Nothing was wrong with his breathing,” she say.

But just a few hours later, one call would change it all.

“My heart dropped,” she explains.

She watched as first responders rolled her son out on a stretcher.

“The paramedics said that there was a whole lot of formula in his bed and he was unresponsive. He wasn’t breathing,” she says.

Aidan was pronounced dead at a hospital. O’Fallon police are now continuing their investigation as the family looks for answers to their son’s sudden death.

“I just don’t understand,” says Johnson.

Fox 2 reached out to Tendercare, but has not heard back yet. The daycare does have a valid license with the state of Missouri.

There is a GoFund me set up to help with Aiden’s funeral expenses.