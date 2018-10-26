× Former Vice President Joe Biden to campaign in East St. Louis with Kelly, Pritzker

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL – Former Vice President Joe Biden will be visiting East St. Louis on Halloween. He’ll appear at a get out the vote rally with fellow Democrats, Brendan Kelly, who is running for Congress in Illinois’ 12th District, and JB Pritzker, who is running for Illinois Governor.

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 31, at the Iron Workers Local 392 union hall on Kingshighway in East St. Louis. Doors will open at 2:00pm.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17), Juliana Stratton, who’s running for Lieutenant Governor, Kwame Raoul, candidate for Illinois Attorney General, and Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs are also scheduled to be at the rally.