FedEx truck caught on video speeding through St. Peters neighborhood

ST. PETERS, Mo. - FedEx said it's looking into one of its employees driving after a St. Peters man caught the truck speeding through his neighborhood. Joey Arthur said the driver ran a stop sign and that's what caused him to start filming his driving on his cell phone.

He said he tried to file a complaint with FedEx over the phone and share his video with him, but said he was hung up on. He said he got in touch with an employee after posting the video to the company's Facebook page.

FOX 2 reached out to FedEx about the incident. They sent the following statement: "Safety is our top priority at FedEx Ground and we hold contracted service providers to the highest safety standards on all roadways. We are reviewing this incident and will take the appropriate steps to address this matter."