St. Louis County Health Department offering free lead testing for children

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis County Health Department wants to encourage everyone to come out to be tested, and learn more about what you can do to protect your family against lead.

Thursday, October 25 the Health Department is offering free lead screenings for children six months to six-years-old along from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the North Central Community Health Center on Jennings Station Road in Pine Lawn.

At the screenings, lead cleanup kits will be available and each family is allowed to bring up to three toys to be tested for lead.

According to doctors, each year in the United States 310,000 kids between the ages of one and five are found to have unsafe levels of lead in their blood. If you have young kids doctors say it is important to find out whether there is any risk that they might be exposed to lead.

Lead is found in a lot of older home, and toys and other products from outside the United States have also been found to contain lead.

There is a wide range of symptoms of lead poisoning from headaches and stomach pain to behavioral problems and muscle weakness, but a lot of times children don’t show any signs of the illness.

The only way to know for sure if your child has been exposed to lead is to get them tested.

Free Lead Screenings

9:00am - 3:00pm

North Central Community Health Center

4000 Jennings Station Road