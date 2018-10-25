New chapter in ‘The Vampire Diaries’ premieres Thursday night on KPLR 11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - 'Legacies' premieres Thursday night on KPLR 11. News 11's Molly Rose went to Hollywood to sit down with the cast of the show.

It's a new chapter in 'The Vampire Diaries' and 'The Originals' saga. Now, 'Legacies' will continue their stories with the next generation of supernatural beings. Creators said fans should prepare for a fresh new millennial cast.

'Legacies' will take us along on 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson's journey. She is what's known as a "tribrid," the daughter of a werewolf and a vampire, and the granddaughter of an evil witch. She is born from evil but is fighting every day to be good. Viewers watch as Hope heads off to the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, where she can learn to control her supernatural abilities. The locals think it's a school for troubled rich kids.

You can tune into KPLR 11 to find out if these young witches, vampires and werewolves will become the heroes they want to be, or the villains they were born to be.