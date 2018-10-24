Students want to crackdown on drug use at their high school, invite parents to learn how to help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO - Parents came out to Eureka High School Wednesday night to learn about ways to talk to their kids about drugs and signs to look for in someone who is using. Students at the high school with the organization "Students Against Destructive Decisions" helped put on the event.

Parents had the opportunity to ask questions to school resource officers and students with SADD. Local organizations and non-profits were at the event to answer questions too.

The founders of "H.E.A.L," which stands for Heroin Education & Awareness League, were on site to answer questions. Ellis and Patti Fitzwalter lost their son Michael in 2014 due to an accidental heroin overdose. The couple is sharing the knowledge they've gained over the years in hopes of educating other parents and saving lives. For more information on the organization, you can reach their Facebook page here.