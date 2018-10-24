× Scam artists swipe merchandise from Sam’s Club with wheelchair distraction

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Chesterfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people suspected of organizing a distraction to help steal merchandise from a local Sam’s Club.

According to police, the theft took place October 20 at 3 p.m. at the Sam’s Club on THF Boulevard.

Surveillance video provided to police shows two men—one pushing the other in a wheelchair—approach the exit checkout area. The man in the wheelchair falls to the floor, distracting other customers at the exit, as well as the clerk who typically checks receipts and carts.

During the commotion, a third man in a ballcap and dark shirt casually pushes a shopping cart past the clerk and out the door.

Investigators do not believe the person in the wheelchair has an actual handicap.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.