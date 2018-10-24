‘Mockingbird’ chosen as America’s best-loved novel in vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Voters have chosen America's Best-Loved Novel in a survey for the PBS series The Great American Read.

"To Kill A Mockingbird" by the late author Harper Lee topped the nationwide survey.

It's a coming of age story about racism and injustice. The "Outlander" series took the second spot and the "Harry Potter" books came in third.

More than 4 million votes were cast over the six month voting period.

The host of The Great American Read says "To Kill A Mockingbird" took the number one spot on the first day of voting and never wavered.