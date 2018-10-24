× Major Case Squad confirms domestic violence led to Vinita Park homicides

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A domestic argument turned violent and then fatal as a woman and man were shot dead inside a home in Vinita Park earlier this week, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said.

According to Lt. David Wolf, a spokesman for the Major Case Squad, police were called to a residence in the 2100 block of Penfield Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday. They found the bodies of 35-year-old Tashonda Nesbitt and 45-year-old Vernon Stewart Jr.

Nesbitt was a mother of two children and Stewart a father of six children.

Police contacted the Major Case Squad to assist with the investigation.

Detectives determined Nesbitt and Stewart got into an argument, culminating with Stewart shooting and killing Nesbitt. Another man, who was at the home at the time, then shot and killed Stewart.

That third individual is cooperating with law enforcement, Wolf said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Once completed, the case will be presented to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review and possible charges.