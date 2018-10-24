Former Cub Scout den leader faces 2nd child sexual assault charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON Mo. - Two sexual assault charges have been filed against a former O’Fallon Missouri Cub Scout leader. The St. Charles County prosecutor is asking for any more victims to come forward.

Matthew Baker, 48-years-old, was charged with child molestation after an eight-year-old girl told police about an incident that happened while she was at Baker’s home in 2017. She said Baker took her upstairs to his bedroom where he pulled down her pants and touched her privates.

This accusation comes days after the St. Charles County Prosecutor charged Baker for allegedly having sexual contact with an eight-year-old boy.

In that incident, the boy told police that earlier this month he was at Baker’s home playing a board game with him on a mattress in the basement. He said that’s when Baker pulled down the boy’s pants and assaulted him. For this case, Baker was charged with statutory sodomy involving a person under the age of 12.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said these two allegations could be just the beginning. He expects more victims will be coming forward. On Wednesday investigators said they are interviewing at least five more potential victims.

Officials at the National Boy Scouts of America said Baker underwent background checks and was never with a cub scout alone.

Baker is being held in the St. Charles County jail on a $500,000 cash only bond.